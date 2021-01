The incident became violent when several individuals started shooting fireworks and throwing stones towards police officers who arrived to the scene in order to disperse the gathering.

Police forces are working to restore order and arrest individuals suspected of violating public order and assaulting police officers.

Israel Police issued a statement calling on the local community and its leadership to show responsibility and to immediately take action to restore peace to the town.

A violent altercation including dozens of participants developed in the Arab town of Kafr Manda in northern Israel on Friday afternoon, police reported.