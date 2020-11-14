Police and protesters clash violently, at least 18 arrested

The protesters marched to Balfour to protest the recent decision to not investigate the Submarine Affair.



Police arrested at least 18 protesters.



Some of the protesters were arrested on Highway 1 as police barricaded the highway in an attempt to stop protesters.

Protesters began marching while endangering themselves and bystanders. They ignored the police and some of them even confronted police officers on the scene," a police statement read.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}