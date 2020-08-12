Vir Biotech to begin intermediate stage study of COVID-19 drug candidate

Vir Biotechnology Inc said on Tuesday it plans to start a mid-to-late stage trial of its COVID-19 drug candidate in August, as drugmakers across the globe rush to find treatments for the highly infectious virus.The company's therapy candidate, VIR-7831, is a monoclonal antibody that binds itself to the SARS-CoV-2 live virus and neutralizes it.Vir Biotech expects initial clinical data from the study to be available before the end of 2020.There are currently no approved treatments or vaccine for COVID-19, which has infected more than 20 million and killed at least 736,577, according to a Reuters tally.Gilead Sciences Inc on Monday filed an application with the US Food and Drug Administration seeking full approval for remdesivir, its experimental COVID-19 drug.Vir Biotech has two other COVID-19 antibody candidates in development, VIR-2703 and VIR-7832, and expects to start human clinical trials for both later this year.The company received a $250 million investment from British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc in March as part of a collaboration to develop antibody treatments for COVID-19.