Vote on anti-Netanyahu bill set for Wednesday

The Knesset will vote on Wednesday on a bill that would prevent a prime minister indicted for serious crimes from forming a government.Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said on Saturday that he would not rule out supporting the bill, which would apply to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach and trust. "We are submitting the bill that would prevent an indicted person from running for prime minister, because the current situation can not continue," opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid - Telem) said.