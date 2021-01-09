The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Voting machine company sues pro-Trump lawyer over 'wild accusations'

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 9, 2021 01:07
A voting machine company sued former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell on Friday, accusing her of spreading false conspiracy theories about November's election that Republican President Donald Trump lost to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems Inc filed the case in federal court in Washington, alleging defamation and seeking $1.3 billion in damages.Powell, a conservative activist and former federal prosecutor, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Trump campaign also did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.
In news conferences and media appearances, Powell falsely claimed that Dominion had rigged the US presidential election, that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for that country's late president, Hugo Chavez, and that Dominion bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract.
"Powell’s wild accusations are demonstrably false," Dominion's lawyers said in the complaint. "Far from being created in Venezuela to rig elections for a now-deceased Venezuelan dictator, Dominion was founded in Toronto for the purpose of creating a fully auditable paper-based vote system that would empower people with disabilities to vote independently on verifiable paper ballots."
Powell, appearing with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, claimed without evidence at a November news conference that Dominion's electronic voting systems had switched millions of ballots to Biden.
Trump had referred to Powell as one of his "wonderful lawyers and representatives" in a Nov. 14 tweet.
Giuliani and another Trump legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, later distanced themselves from Powell, saying in a statement released by the campaign that "Powell is practicing law on her own" and "is not a member of the Trump Legal Team."
But Trump then met with Powell at the White House on Dec. 18 and discussed naming her a special counsel to investigate the election, the New York Times reported.
Eric Coomer, director of product strategy and security for the voting technology company, sued Powell, the Trump campaign, and others for defamation in a Colorado court last month.
Coomer said Powell's claims led to “devastating consequences,” including death threats which forced him to leave his home out of fear for his safety.
Pompeo holds 'productive' transition meeting with Biden's nominee
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2021 12:31 AM
Alaska Airlines puts 14 people on no-fly list after disruption out of DC
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2021 12:24 AM
IDF forces arrest Palestinian man who crossed Gaza border into Israel
Republican Senator Murkowski calls on Trump to resign
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 11:49 PM
North Korea's Kim calls US 'biggest enemy,' urges end to hostile policies
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 11:35 PM
Trump Administration adds Pentagon 'Space Force' to US spy agency group
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 10:06 PM
Nasrallah: Nuclear button is in hands of this 'crazy fool called Trump'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 09:12 PM
US Justice Department charged state delegate for role in Capitol attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 08:48 PM
At least 13 dead as suicide bomber, gunmen attack town in Cameroon - UN
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 08:23 PM
US blacklists Iraqi militia leader connected to deadly anti-govt protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 08:09 PM
FBI, Washington police to jointly investigate death of capitol officer
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 06:31 PM
Turkey reports 11,479 new coronavirus cases, 186 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 06:12 PM
UK reports record 1,325 new COVID-19 deaths, 68,053 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 06:11 PM
Trump says he will not attend Biden's inauguration
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 05:59 PM
Trump after promising orderly transition vows to give voice to supporters
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 05:12 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by