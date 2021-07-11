The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
VP of Equatorial Guinea arrives for visit to Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 11, 2021 22:27
Vice President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue landed in Israel on Sunday for a four day visit. 
During his visit he will meet with President Isaac Herzog, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.
