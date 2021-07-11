VP of Equatorial Guinea arrives for visit to Israel

Vice President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue landed in Israel on Sunday for a four day visit. During his visit he will meet with President Isaac Herzog, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com