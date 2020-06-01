Washington DC Mayor imposes curfew following third day of protests

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on twitter that she is imposing a city wide curfew down from 11p.m. Sunday, May 31, to 6 a.m. Monday, June 1.
Bowser also wrote that she is additionally activating the DC National Guard to support the Metropolitan Police Department.The announcement comes following the third day of protests demanding action be taken after the murder of George Floyd.
Mayor Bowser is ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1. She has also activated the DC National Guard to support the Metropolitan Police Department.— Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC Lite (@MayorBowser) May 31, 2020