Washington Monument closed due to threats to disrupt Biden inauguration

The US National Park Service said on Monday it has closed the Washington Monument through Jan. 24 due to continuing threats, from groups involved in last week's US Capitol riot, to disrupt President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

In a statement posted on its website, the Park Service said the threats include possible disruption to the "set-up and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas" on the National Mall.

"In response, the National Park Service will suspend tours of the Washington Monument beginning Jan. 11, 2021 through Jan. 24, 2021 and may institute temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant, to protect public safety and park resources."