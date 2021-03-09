WATCH: Hezbollah reporter films just meters away from IDF soldiers

Hezbollah-affiliated reporter Ali Shoeib tweeted videos and pictures of IDF soldiers reportedly conducting engineering work along the Lebanese-Israeli border near the Israeli town of Misgav Am on Tuesday while standing just meters away from the soldiers.
لولا الإنتشار الكبير لقوات اليونيفيل الدولية لم تجرأ جنود العدو على التحرك قرب الأراضي المحررة جنوب بلدة #العديسة pic.twitter.com/nxbdq60raW— علي شعيب || Ali Choeib (@alishoeib1970) March 9, 2021
A number of UNIFIL soldiers were at the scene as well to accompany the IDF soldiers. Lebanese Army soldiers were also present at the scene.The Hezbollah-affiliated reporter claimed as well that Israeli journalists were present on the Israeli side of the border to cover the engineering work.
بعد مغادرة فريق الارتباط في قوات #اليونيفيل الدولية الذي رافق جنود العدو جنوب العديسة ، غادرت القوة الصهيونية ومعها دبابات الميركافا !!! pic.twitter.com/V0Tjj47ROg— علي شعيب 2️⃣ (@alishaib1970) March 9, 2021
Merkava tanks were also reportedly present on the Israeli side of the border.Overnight on Monday night, the IDF reportedly launched flares along the border near Meiss El Jabal, south of the Israeli town of Menara, after the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah fired at two IDF drones flying over Lebanese territory, according to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV.