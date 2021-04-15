WATCH: Israel Prize Ceremony commences on Independence Day

Israel's long-awaited Israel Prize ceremony began at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Israel's Independence Day.
The ceremony was attended by President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, among others. Education Minister Yoav Gallant opened the ceremony, calling for unity for "the days after the pandemic" which "will bring new challenges." The granting of the prize on Independence Day is not accidental, Gallant said, adding that it highlights Israel's evolution and strength, that it comes from its evolution and people. This is the first year, the hosts noted, where the prize is equally given to men and women: four to men, four to women, adding up to the final eight. The first recipient was noted biblical scholar Prof. Yair Zakovitch, for Bible Studies, followed by Prof. Ariela Lowenstein for her groundbreaking studies in gerontology and criminology. A musical performance by singer Shai Tsabari and Eden Alene, Israel’s representative to the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. Next was author and poet Nurit Zarchi, "a wondrous and rare voice in the world of Hebrew literature," according to the prize committee.
Zarchi, when she stepped up to receive her prize, said she was "sad, because there are only four and four of us tonight, we're missing one." Zarchi was presumably referring to the vetoing of the award by Gallant to mathematics Prof. Oded Goldreich last week due to his pro-BDS stances. The vetoing was ruled in favor by the High Court. Singer Hanan Ben-Ari followed with a rendition of his popular hit "Aluf HaOlam."