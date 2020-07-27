The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
We need to build back trust, Spain says after UK quarantine blow

By REUTERS  
JULY 27, 2020 12:02
MADRID, July 27 - Spain is working on regaining confidence and convincing other countries that its coronavirus outbreak is under control, a minister said on Monday after Britain imposed a quarantine, threatening a tourist season already hanging on by a thread.
"We know that we are sailing through waters whose maps and characteristics are unknown to us, what we have to do is to regain that confidence and that element of security that is essential for the tourist activity," Agriculture Minister Luis Planas told Antena 3 TV station.
Britain on Saturday shocked Madrid, and UK travelers, with an unexpected 14-day quarantine on travelers coming from Spain. The Spanish government is trying to convince London that it should at least exclude the Balearic and Canary islands, whose infection rates are very low, from the measure.
"I think the situation is under control but obviously there is a risk as in the rest of the European Union and other countries in the world," Planas said, pointing out that Spain was not the only country witnessing a rebound in cases after lifting a lockdown.
Explosive balloons found in southern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/27/2020 11:50 AM
Bavaria to set up COVID-19 test centers at border crossings
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 11:40 AM
Indonesia reports total number of coronavirus cases top 100,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 11:37 AM
Education Ministry: 2,576 students, teaching staff have coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/27/2020 10:55 AM
First Swiss deal with Iran via humanitarian channel has gone through
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 10:22 AM
Five Turkish soldiers die, 10 injured after bus topples in south
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 10:02 AM
Hamas asked Israel to build airport, sea port in Gaza - Haniyeh
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/27/2020 09:54 AM
Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 07:49 AM
Hong Kong to ban all restaurant dining, mandate masks outdoors
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 07:43 AM
China takes over US consulate premises in Chengdu as ties worsen
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 07:21 AM
Rami Levy and Lahav LR Real Estate team up to buy Delek gas station chain
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/27/2020 05:22 AM
Mexico reports 5,480 new coronavirus cases, 306 deaths - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 03:25 AM
White House, Senate Republicans reach agreement on coronavirus aid bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 02:37 AM
Germany rejects Trump's proposal to let Russia back into G7
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 01:10 AM
Two prisoners at Ramon test positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/27/2020 12:47 AM
