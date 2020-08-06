The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Weapons, explosives and ammo discovered in businesses in northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 6, 2020 16:19
Police discovered weapons, explosive devices and large amounts of ammo on Thursday during a raid on businesses in the Arab town Yafa an-Naseriyye.
The raid was carried out as part of the Israel Police national effort in combating criminal organizations that operate illegal businesses with deceiving legal appearances, while using them for covering up violent criminal activity. Four businesses were checked during the raid on Thursday. In two of them investigators found "Carlo" style handguns, an explosive device, magazines and a large amount of ammo.
Israel Police issued a statement following the raid, stating that it will continue to use all means in its disposal in order to combat the activity of criminal organizations in Israel. 
Yafa an-Naseriyye is part of the metropolitan area of Nazareth, located in the Lower Galilee area.
