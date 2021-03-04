Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli admits he won't resign from government

Exactly one month ago, Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli announced he would respect the wishes of Labor head Merav Michaeli and resign from the government.

Since then however, he still has not filed for resignation, nor has he given a date for resignation.On Thursday, he told Haaretz that he "was asked not to leave the Welfare Ministry empty at this time and to wait until a replacement or deputy enters as soon as possible, in order to avoid harming the vulnerable populations treated by the ministry."