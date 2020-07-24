Welfare minister to present Knesset with plan to create 150,000 jobs

Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli is expected to present the Knesset with a vocational training program aimed at creating 150,000 jobs during a time when one million Israelis are unemployed, Channel 13 reported on Friday.The program was built with employers who agreed to train those seeking work for future jobs and employ them if they show promise. The country currently needs 3,433 caregivers to look after the elderly, 4,000 sales representatives, 1,822 cleaners and 3,242 software developers.Israel also needs construction and agricultural workers.