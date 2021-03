The lockdown is expected to be lifted on midnight Tuesday, subject to approval by the IDF.

Another lockdown will be imposed on Passover eve, between midnight Friday and midnight Saturday.

The announcement noted that specific approvals to move between Israel and the West Bank will be given in specific cases, such as urgent medical need.

A lockdown will be put in place in the West Bank and all border passes will be closed during Election Day on Tuesday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced early Monday morning.