The minister also told local media that Lebanon will import wheat and added that the country currently has enough wheat until they begin importing it.

A huge explosion in port warehouses near central Beirut killed more than 50 people, injured over 2,750 and sent shockwaves that shattered windows, smashed masonry and shook the ground across the Lebanese capital.

Lebanon's economy minister, Raoul Nehme, told local media on Tuesday that the wheat in Beirut's port granaries can not be used and that the ministry lost track of seven employees in the granaries.