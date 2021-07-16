White House: Facebook's steps to stop vaccine misinformation inadequate
By REUTERS
JULY 16, 2021 21:55
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday continued criticizing Facebook for allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to be posted on the popular social media platform.
"Obviously there are steps they have taken. They're a private sector company. There are additional steps they can take. It's clear that there are more that can be taken," she said at a White House briefing.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com