White House National Security Advisor speaks with Israeli counterpart

The United Arab Emirates' foreign minister discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken "ways to reduce tensions and strengthen global efforts to stop the acts of violence in Israel and Palestine," state news agency WAM said on Monday.

Sheik Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that "the UAE supports US efforts and the efforts of its envoy to the Middle East, Hady Amr, in order to work to calm the situation, reduce tensions, and stop acts of violence in Israel and Palestine," WAM reported.

He mentioned that he had also spoken with the Egyptian government, adding that "The United States is engaged in quiet, intensive diplomacy and our efforts will continue."