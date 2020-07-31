The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
White House opposes requirement to wear masks on planes, trains

By REUTERS  
JULY 31, 2020 00:49
The White House on Thursday said it opposed language in a bill before Congress that would require airline, train and public transit passengers and workers to wear masks to address the coronavirus pandemic.
The administration in a letter to Congress opposed a provision in a US House of Representatives spending bill that would require the masks, calling it "overly restrictive" and said "such decisions should be left to states, local governments, transportation systems, and public health leaders." Airlines, Amtrak and most public transit systems require all passengers and workers to wear facial coverings.
