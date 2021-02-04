White House pulled into unionization effort at Amazon facility

The White House and the labor leaders connected with the Retail, Wholesale & Department Store Union have discussed the group's effort to unionize an Amazon.com Inc facility in Alabama, an RWDSU official said on Wednesday.

Amazon, America's second-biggest private employer behind Walmart Inc, does not have any union labor in the United States, and workers at its fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, would be the first to join if they vote in favor.

The last attempt by Amazon workers to unionize was in 2014.

A White House spokeswoman, who declined to comment directly on the Alabama effort, said President Biden supports union organizing and collective bargaining and has urged employers not to run anti-union campaigns or interfere with organizing and bargaining. He has also called for holding employers accountable and increasing penalties when they do, she added.