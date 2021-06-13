White House says G7 rally around need to 'counter and compete' with China
By REUTERS
JUNE 13, 2021 21:49
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday G7 leaders rallied around the need to "counter and compete" with China on challenges ranging from safeguarding democracy to technology race.
On China, the G7 meeting was "a significant move forward from where the G7 has ever been before and reflects a growing convergence that wasn't there a few years ago," Sullivan said aboard Air Force One on its way to Brussels.
