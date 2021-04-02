White House says it is clear-eyed on engagement with Iran
By REUTERS
APRIL 2, 2021 20:10
The White House sees indirect talks with Iran in Vienna as potentially constructive but is clear-eyed about the diplomacy and doesn't currently expect direct talks will take place, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.
