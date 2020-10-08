White House security official is gravely ill with COVID-19
By REUTERS
OCTOBER 8, 2020 03:00
A top White House security official, Crede Bailey, is gravely ill with COVID-19 and has been hospitalized since September, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing four people familiar with his condition.
