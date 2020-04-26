White House sees jobless rate hitting 16% or higher in April

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The U.S. unemployment rate is likely to hit 16% or higher in April, and "really big thoughtful policies" will be needed to rebuild confidence, a White House adviser said on Sunday."I think the next couple of months are going to look terrible," White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told reporters. "You're going to see numbers as bad as anything we've ever seen before."