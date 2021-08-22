White House: US secures help for Americans to leave Kabul
By REUTERS
AUGUST 22, 2021 16:32
The United States has "secured the capacity to get large numbers of Americans safe passage through the airport and onto the airfield" in Afghanistan, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.
