The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

WHO preparing full mission to China to study virus origins

By REUTERS  
JULY 17, 2020 19:00
The World Health Organization is forming a team of international experts to go to China to study the origins of the novel coronavirus, but it will not be in place before the end of July, the head of the WHO's emergencies program said on Friday.
A two-person WHO advance team has been in China for a week preparing for the visit of the larger team. WHO emergencies program chief Mike Ryan said the health body was "very pleased" with the collaboration from Chinese officials so far, but setting up and deploying the larger team would take time.  
Over 100 IDF soldiers test positive for coronavirus in the past day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/17/2020 06:50 PM
Czechs tighten coronavirus curbs in northeast after infections spike
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/17/2020 06:40 PM
UK COVID-19 deaths from confirmed cases rise by 114 to 45,233
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/17/2020 06:32 PM
Three people in Bet Mishan nursing home test positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/17/2020 05:52 PM
Over 600 citizens evacuated to coronavirus hotels on Thursday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/17/2020 04:57 PM
Restaurants may stay open until Tuesday at 5 a.m.
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/17/2020 04:15 PM
Gantz, Russian defense minister discuss Iran, Middle East security
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/17/2020 03:52 PM
Public Security Minister accuses Attorney-General over PM threats
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/17/2020 02:56 PM
Gantz discusses strategic issues with Russian defense minister
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/17/2020 02:32 PM
Russia expects to make coronavirus vaccine being developed in UK
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/17/2020 01:02 PM
Coronavirus: 1,819 new cases in past 24 hours, 213 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/17/2020 11:54 AM
China: US travel ban for Chinese Communist Party members would be absurd
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/17/2020 10:53 AM
Coronavirus: Russia's death toll passes 12,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/17/2020 10:37 AM
Public health expert: Gov't directives lack epidemiological logic
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/17/2020 08:59 AM
Iran will 'show it has upper hand' if Israel continues Syria bombings
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/17/2020 06:11 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by