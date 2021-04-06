The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

WHO says AstraZeneca benefits outweigh risks; assessing latest data

By REUTERS  
APRIL 6, 2021 20:10
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021 (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
The World Health Organization expects there will be no reason to change its assessment that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 outweigh any risks, its regulatory director said on Tuesday.
The WHO is closely studying the latest data alongside European and other regulators, in light of reports of blood clots among people who have been vaccinated, said Rogerio Gaspar, WHO director of regulation and prequalification.
A senior official at Europe's medicines regulator has said there is a clear "association" between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain, though the direct cause of the clots is still unknown.
The European Medical Agency (EMA) said in a statement after the comments by Marco Cavaleri, chair of its vaccine evaluation team, that it was still conducting a review of the vaccine and expected to announce its findings on Wednesday or Thursday.
Gaspar said the WHO expects to reach a fresh assessment on Wednesday or Thursday, after its own vaccine safety advisory group meets, but does not believe there will be a reason to change its advice that the benefits outweigh any risks.
"What we can say is that the appraisal that we have for the moment - and this is under consideration by the experts - is that the benefits-risk assessment for the vaccine is still largely positive," he told a Geneva news conference.
"We continue to see a number of events that are rare events linking thrombocytopenia to thromboembolic events and those rare events are now being categorized in terms of the diagnostics, in terms of the population, in terms of the distribution within the population," he said.
WHO was in touch with various national and regional expert committees that will decide on the vaccine's regulatory status, Gaspar said.
"For the time being there is no evidence that the benefit-risk assessment for the vaccine needs to be changed," he added.


Tags Vaccinations Coronavirus COVID-19 astraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Coronavirus Mutation
Prince Harry & Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 08:08 PM
Iranian ship attacked in the Red Sea - unconfirmed report
Biden targets April 19 for wider US vaccine delivery
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 07:57 PM
Iran says nuclear talks in Vienna 'constructive,' next meeting on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 07:31 PM
Coronavirus: only one additional case reported since morning update
YouTube discloses prevalence of rule-breaking videos for first time
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 07:03 PM
Mandelblit to prosecute former MK Zoabi for forgery and fraud
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 04/06/2021 06:38 PM
WHO: 'Travesty' that some nations unable to start vaccinations
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 05:44 PM
Deri and Litzman resign from Knesset under the Norwegian Law
Europe medicines watchdog to update on AstraZeneca vaccine safety April 7
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 04:21 PM
Ben-Gvir: Israel will succeed in forming right-wing government
Traffic slows in Suez Canal as tanker faces difficulties
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 01:47 PM
Russia says Navalny will receive treatment in prison if ill
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 01:31 PM
Blue and White lists bills it intends to propose as Knesset inaugurated
EU expects to vaccinate majority by June-end - Bloomberg
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 11:59 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by