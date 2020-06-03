The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle on COVID-19

By REUTERS  
JUNE 3, 2020 19:55
The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to resume its trial of hydroxychloroquine for potential use against the new coronavirus, its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, after testing was suspended due to health concerns.
The U.N. body had paused its large study of the anti-malarial drug to treat COVID-19 due to fears it increased death rates and irregular heartbeats in patients.
But Tedros told an online media briefing that WHO experts had advised the continuation of all trials including hydroxychloroquine, whose highest-profile backer for its use against the coronavirus has been U.S. President Donald Trump.
WHO officials said they were especially worried about outbreaks in Latin America and in Haiti, one of the world's poorest nations, where infections have been spreading rapidly.
The coronavirus has infected almost 3 million people in the Americas.
