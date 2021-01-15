The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

WHO stops short of advising proof of COVID shots for travel

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 15, 2021 20:12
The World Health Organization's Emergency Committee on Friday refrained from advising proof of COVID-19 vaccination or immunity as a condition for international travel, citing "critical unknowns" regarding their efficacy in reducing transmission and limited availability.
The 19-member panel of independent experts held their sixth meeting in a year under the chairmanship of French expert Didier Houssin, as the death toll from the pandemic neared two million.
The experts issued a series of recommendations, which WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus accepted and sent to the UN agency's 194 member states, a statement said.
"At the present time, do not introduce requirements of proof of vaccination or immunity for international travel as a condition of entry as there are still critical unknowns regarding the efficacy of vaccination in reducing transmission and limited availability of vaccines," the WHO panel said.
"Proof of vaccination should not exempt international travellers from complying with other travel risk reduction measures," it added.
The panel urged countries to monitor virus variants such as those identified by Britain and South Africa to assess the effects on the efficacy of vaccines, drugs and diagnostic tests.
It called for promoting technology transfer to low- and middle-income countries with the potential capacity to accelerate global production of COVID-19 vaccines.
Further research was also needed on "critical unknowns about COVID-19 vaccination efficacy on transmission, duration of protection against severe disease and asymptomatic infection" as well as the duration of immunity following infection or vaccination, and protection after a single dose, the panel said.
Pelosi: If members of Congress helped Capitol riot, should be prosecuted
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 07:51 PM
UK records 55,761 new cases of COVID-19, 3.2 mln people now vaccinated
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 06:44 PM
Violent altercation develops in Arab town, suspects clash with police
Internal watchdog to probe how Justice Dept. prepared for Capitol riots
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 05:14 PM
Four arrested during Umm al-Fahm protest against crime in Arab Sector
UK estimated range for R number narrows, still above one
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 03:38 PM
US plans new Iran sanctions related to metals, conventional arms
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 03:24 PM
Dutch government resigns over childcare subsidies scandal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 02:57 PM
African Union vaccines to be allocated according to population
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 02:53 PM
Biden taps former deputy CIA director David Cohen for spy agency again
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 02:22 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 9,172 new cases, 7.6% of tests positive
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,594 infected, 12,196 in quarantine
Sara Netanyahu receives second dose of coronavirus vaccine
Israelis from age 45 can receive coronavirus vaccine from next week
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 01/15/2021 02:16 PM
Iran tests ballistic missiles, drones in military exercise
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 12:52 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by