WHO warns against blanket travel bans over Omicron coronavirus variant

Countries should apply "an evidence-informed and risk-based approach" when implementing any travel measures related to the Omicron variant, including possible screening or quarantine of international passengers, but blanket bans do not prevent its spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

"Measures may include a screening of passengers prior to travel and/or upon arrival, and use of SARS-COV-2 testing or quarantine of international travelers after thorough risk assessment," the WHO said in its latest travel advice.

"Blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods," it said. Some 56 countries were reportedly implementing travel measures aimed at potentially delaying the import of Omicron as of November 28, it added.