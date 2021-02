"I so appreciated today's call with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on our organizations' enduring partnership," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

The World Health Organization chief said on Friday that he had discussed US support for its vaccine-sharing program COVAX in a call with the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which includes COVAX, has a $27 billion budget gap. Earlier this week, an ACT meeting document showed it was set to seek $6-$9 billion in total support from the United States.