The US District Court for Arizona said that it was unconstitutional for the Social Security Administration (SSA) to deny benefits to LGBT+ spouses wed for less than nine months as same-sex unions were illegal in some US states until 2015.

Gay and lesbian spouses in the United States can claim social security survivor's benefits even if they were married for less than nine months, a federal court has ruled, overturning a requirement that left some widows and widowers homeless.