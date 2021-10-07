The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Wife of slain Haiti president 'won't stop' until killers brought to justice

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 03:34
The wife of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise said on Wednesday after a judicial hearing into his murder that she would not rest until his killers were brought to justice.
Martine Moise went to meet with the judge in charge of the investigation of Moise's death in July and said she answered questions for several hours.
In an impromptu statement from the courthouse, she urged anyone with information to come forward.
"Everybody says that in my country we won't get justice. Even if people are telling me this. That's where I'll start to seek justice," Moise said. "We'll ask for justice in the morning, in the afternoon, at night, because I won't stop until I get justice."
More than 40 people have been arrested in connection with the murder, Haitian authorities have said, but it remains unclear who masterminded the operation and how they were able to gain access the president's residence. Moise was gunned down at home by a group consisting mostly of Colombian mercenaries.
A crowd gathered outside of the courthouse in Moise's support, chanting slogans against current acting head of state Ariel Henry. Later, a fight broke out between supporters of Moise and detractors.
Moise recently completed a small tour of her home country after a prolonged absence in the wake of the murder.
"I don't wish this upon anyone," Moise said. She said she had been married to the former banana importer for 25 years. 
 
At least 15 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 03:37 AM
US says agreed with China for virtual Biden-Xi summit before year end
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 12:38 AM
Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone attack on Abha airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 12:15 AM
Coronavirus Cabinet: Green Pass not be required in outdoor restaurants
Al-Sisi to Mahmoud Abbas: Egypt will help restore PA rule to Gaza Strip
COVID: Panel may reccomend no activity week after vaccination
Lebanese PM will sign bill lifting immunity in Beirut blast case
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 07:55 PM
UN warns Afghanistan's economy is on brink of collapse
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 07:49 PM
UAE and Iraq sign contract to build five solar power plants
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 07:46 PM
Saudi coalition foils explosive-laden boats attack from Yemen - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 07:37 PM
Herzog holds diplomatic meeting with German President Steinmeier
Disabled veteran who set himself on fire begins speaking again
Bill to raise IDF soldiers' wages voted down
34,500 tourist visits to Israel in September
COVID: Healthcare providers out of Moderna vaccines
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by