WikiLeaks' Assange denied bail by court over risk he might abscond again

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday by a British judge who said he might flee justice while the United States tries again to secure his extradition, a decade after he enraged Washington by publishing troves of secret documents.

Assange had asked to be freed on bail after the judge ruled on Monday that he should not be extradited because he would be at risk of suicide.

But Judge Vanessa Baraitser refused that request, citing the seven years he spent holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London after an earlier flight from justice in 2012.

"I am satisfied that there are substantial grounds for believing that if Mr Assange is released today he would fail to surrender to court to face the appeal proceedings," she told London's Westminster Magistrates Court.

Assange, 49, wearing a navy suit, showed no reaction.