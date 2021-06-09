Fire rages out of control near Jerusalem, residents evacuated

Two wildfires broke out near the towns of Neve Ilan and Abu Gosh, west of Jerusalem on Wednesday, with 11 firefighting aircraft and 29 firefighting teams are operating at the scene.
Efrat Shelef-Tobol, deputy director-general of the Yad HaShmona hotel, told KAN news that while the fire started with just one hotspot, it spread within half an hour to about ten different spots in the area.
The fires are the latest in a series of blazes that have been reported across Israel in recent days.On Sunday, fires were reported near the settlement of Bat Ayin in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc, in a wheat field in southern Israel and near a hotel near Hatzor in northern Israel.Over the weekend, a fire broke out near the town of Tzur Hadassah, located northwest of Beitar Illit, burning over 12 acres of land and leading to the evacuation of hundreds of families. The fire was later brought under control and residents were allowed to return to their homes. On Saturday, the fire began burning again, but was brought under control again.
The fires are as of yet not under control and is nearing the first line of homes in Yad HaShmona and Abu Gosh. Police have begun evacuating residents from their homes in the kibbutz of Ma'ale HaHamisha.Highway 425 is closed in the direction towards Nataf and the road between Har Adar and Ma'ale HaHamisha is closed in both directions. The exit ramps to the Hemed Interchange were closed as well due to the fire. Israel Railways announced that the line between Jerusalem and Ben-Gurion Airport was closed until further notice as well.
