WJC head Lauder praises Biden for tapping Blinken as secretary of state

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 16:40
NEW YORK — World Jewish Congress president Ronald S. Lauder applauded the announcement that United States President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. will be nominating longtime diplomat Antony J. Blinken to serve as Secretary of State.
Commenting on the announcement, Lauder said, “In nominating my friend Tony Blinken to serve as America’s chief diplomat, President-elect Biden has selected a man of profound integrity, unflinching moral clarity, and deep command of the complex challenges facing our nation on the global stage. He particularly understands the poison of antisemitism and will fight it with determination and focus.
.
“On behalf of world Jewry, I congratulate Tony on his nomination and look forward to partnering with him on all issues of importance to the Jewish community.”
