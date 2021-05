Ronald Lauder (Credit: Noa Grayevsky)

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder today extended his blessing and support to Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State, on his first official visit to Israel. Blinken arrived in Jerusalem this morning, as part of a three-day trip to the Middle East. Said Lauder, “The Biden administration has our deep appreciation for its steadfast commitment to ensuring the security of the Jewish State.”