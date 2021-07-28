The minimal extension of his detention is due to the alleged victim selecting the picture of a different person out of the police lineup the previous day. The suspect she identified has not yet been apprehended, and the police have no forensic evidence at this stage.

A foreign national from Eritrea who was suspected of assaulting and raping a 50-year-old woman in the Hatikva neighborhood of Tel Aviv last week has had his detention extended for just one day, following a hearing at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, Maariv reported.