A 32-year-old woman from Mughar, a town in the Galilee area, was killed on Thursday, according to MDA. The woman was found unconscious and with a number of penetration wounds and died shortly after, despite efforts by MDA medics and paramedics.

The killing took place on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, aimed at raising awareness for the victims of domestic violence. On average, 20 women are murdered each year in Israel.