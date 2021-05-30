The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Woman hospitalized for extensive burns, boyfriend arrested for involvement

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 30, 2021 12:05
Israel Police arrested a foreign citizen Saturday after his partner was hospitalized in serious condition with extensive burns. The man is suspected of being involved in the incident that led to her injuries, according to police.
Two dead, more than 20 injured in Florida shooting
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2021 03:08 PM
Coronavirus Cabinet: All COVID regulations on workplaces to end Monday
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/30/2021 03:00 PM
Netanyahu meets with Miriam Peretz
Cmdr. Etty Meirson appointed new head of the National Traffic Police
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/30/2021 01:39 PM
Four arrested for attempted lynch of family in Kafr Kara
Eilat rape case: One minor admits guilt, convicted of indecent act
Katz: I suggested Netanyahu give up Likud leadership temporarily
Police operation in France after reports of armed man on the run
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2021 11:04 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 11 new cases, 0.1% of tests positive
Saudi-led coalition destroys drone headed for Khamis Mushait -state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2021 02:07 AM
Increased personal security for Bennett starting Sunday
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/29/2021 10:46 PM
Police arrest suspect in attack of Jewish home in Lod
US fails to intercept test missile target
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2021 08:35 PM
Islamic Jihad: For every one of us you kill we will bomb Tel Aviv
From the Knesset to Balfour: Protesters march to demand change
