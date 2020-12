The car accident involved a collision between two private vehicles on road 412.

MDA paramedics who were rushed to the scene evacuated two other victims, individuals in their 20s, to the Shamir and Sheba medical centers in critical condition.

Police are investigating the conditions that led to the tragic accident.

