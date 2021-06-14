Women to be allowed to perform Hajj without male guardian this year

Participants in the Hajj must be between the ages of 18 to 65, be vaccinated against or recovered from the novel coronavirus, be free of chronic illness and be residents or citizens of Saudi Arabia who have not performed Hajj in the past five years.

Three approved packages are available for pilgrims, including one for SR16,560.50 ($4,426), one for SR14,381.95 ($3,835.07), and one for SR12,113.95 ($3,230.29), according to Arab News.

Some 60,000 pilgrims will be allowed to perform this year's Hajj, which begins in mid-July.

Women will be allowed to take part in the Hajj pilgrimage without a mahram (male guardian) this year, as long as they travel with other women, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Sunday.