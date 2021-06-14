The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Women to be allowed to perform Hajj without male guardian this year

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 14, 2021 09:50
Women will be allowed to take part in the Hajj pilgrimage without a mahram (male guardian) this year, as long as they travel with other women, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Sunday.
Participants in the Hajj must be between the ages of 18 to 65, be vaccinated against or recovered from the novel coronavirus, be free of chronic illness and be residents or citizens of Saudi Arabia who have not performed Hajj in the past five years.
Three approved packages are available for pilgrims, including one for SR16,560.50 ($4,426), one for SR14,381.95 ($3,835.07), and one for SR12,113.95 ($3,230.29), according to Arab News.
Some 60,000 pilgrims will be allowed to perform this year's Hajj, which begins in mid-July.
Iran says Israel's policy will not change with new government - ISNA
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2021 09:58 AM
Gantz pushes forward investigative committee into Meron disaster
China denounces G7 statement, urges group to stop slandering country
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2021 08:27 AM
Lapid and US Secretary of State Blinken discuss ceasefire in Gaza
Lapid speaks with US Secretary of State Blinken after Israel forms gov't
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks with US President Biden
White House says G7 rally around need to 'counter and compete' with China
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2021 09:49 PM
NSC head, Prime Ministerial Military Secretary, to keep positions
Joint List leader Odeh: 'There's room for joy, but not for complacency'
UTJ leader Gafni to new government: 'In what ways are you Jewish?'
Turkish military hit targets in Syria's Tel Rifat after hospital attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2021 05:50 PM
G7 nations say they support Japan 2020 Olympics
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2021 04:40 PM
Smotrich, Ben-Gvir removed for heckling as Bennett takes to the podium
Erdogan says he and Biden must leave troubles behind at NATO meeting
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2021 03:15 PM
Six arrested in Gilo protest
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by