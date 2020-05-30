The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Work on flight data of crashed Pakistani airliner to start June 2 in France

By REUTERS  
MAY 30, 2020 15:18
Work on the flight data and cockpit voice recorders of a crashed Pakistani airliner will begin in France on June 2, investigators said on Saturday.
"The mission on site (of the crash) is about to be completed," BEA, the French air safety investigation authority for civil aviation, said on Twitter. It added that Pakistani investigators would fly to France along with the French team.
Pakistan International Airlines flight PK8303, an Airbus A320, went down in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi last week, killing 97 of the 99 people on board. Under international aviation rules, BEA investigators joined the Pakistan-led inquiry because the 15-year-old jet was designed in France.
EU urges US to reconsider decision to cut ties with WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 05:32 PM
India posts record jump in COVID-19 cases, Modi says 'long battle' ahead
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 04:44 PM
Philippines confirms eight more coronavirus deaths, 590 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 04:11 PM
Attack in northern Burkina Faso kills at least 15
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 03:30 PM
France, Britain, Germany 'regret' U.S. end to Iran nuclear waivers
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 11:53 AM
Russia reports 181 new coronavirus deaths, down from Friday's record high
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 11:03 AM
Mossad head Yossi Cohen met with senior officials in Egypt - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/30/2020 10:36 AM
Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 08:03 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 738 to 181,196
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 07:10 AM
Brazil reaches 27,878 coronavirus deaths, surpasses Spain
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 02:16 AM
Chicago mayor curses at Trump on Twitter
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/30/2020 02:15 AM
Trump calls for looser coronavirus restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/30/2020 02:02 AM
North Korea says it supports China's measures on Hong Kong
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 01:42 AM
Mike Pompeo reaffirms commitment to Venezuela's Guaido
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/30/2020 01:11 AM
Border Police officer hit by electric scooter
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/30/2020 01:07 AM
