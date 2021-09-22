Phone lab worker indicted for using customer details personal purchases

The Kfar Saba courthouse issued an indictment against Guy Alaluf, 35-year-old man from Holon who worked in a cellphone lab, charging him with using credit details of customers to purchase items without their permission.

According to the charges, Alaluf would collect credit card details of various customers, most of them elderly, and use them to open digital Apple Wallet accounts. Through these accounts, he made purchases amounting to hundreds of thousands of shekels.

Allegedly, Alaluf procured the customer's details under the pretense of helping them transfer data from one phone to another, during which time he stole the details necessary to access their accounts.