World Bank: Israel should give its extra vaccines to Palestinians

The World Bank Group, a conglomerate of five different organization dedicated to fighting poverty in developing countries, claims that the Palestinians are dealing with a $30 million deficit due to their vaccination campaign.These statistics were released in the organization's annual report, published on Monday.This deficit takes into account the funds that have already been gathered and acquired globally for the purpose of supplying vaccines to poorer countries.World Bank added that Israel should heavily consider giving over their extra vaccines to the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.