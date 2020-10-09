The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36.29 million, death toll at 1,054,443

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 9, 2020 07:12
More than 36.29 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,054,443​ have died,  according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open this in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker.
The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States    211,912        7,576,667       6.49
 India                    105,526        6,835,655       0.78
 Brazil                   148,228        5,000,694       7.08
 Russia                  22,056         1,260,112       1.53
 Colombia              27,180         877,683         5.47
 Argentina              22,226         840,915         5
 Spain                    32,562         835,901         6.96
 Peru                      33,009         835,662         10.12
 Mexico                   80,083         774,020         6.35
 South Africa          17,248         685,155         2.99
 France                   32,446         661,215         4.84
 United Kingdom  42,592         592,235         6.41
 Iran                        27,888         488,236         3.41
 Chile                      13,090         474,440         6.99
 Iraq                           9,683          394,566         2.52
 Bangladesh            5,460          374,592         0.34
 Italy                        36,083         338,398         5.97
 Saudi Arabia          4,972          338,132         1.48
 Turkey                     8,667          330,753         1.05
 Philippines             5,925          329,637         0.56
 Indonesia               11,580         320,564         0.43
 Pakistan                  6,544          316,934         0.31
 Germany                 9,544          310,872         1.15
 Israel                       1,824          283,049         2.05
 Ukraine                   4,690          244,734         1.05
 Canada                   9,541          173,123         2.57
 Netherlands           6,531          155,810         3.79
 Romania                5,247          145,700         2.7
 Ecuador                11,743         143,531         6.87
 Morocco                2,439          140,024         0.68
 Belgium                10,108         137,868         8.84
 Bolivia                   8,192          137,706         7.22
 Qatar                      218             127,394         0.78
 Panama                2,448          117,300         5.86
 Dominican Republic 2,159    116,148         2.03
 Poland                    2,867         111,599         0.75
 Kuwait                    642             109,441         1.55
 Kazakhstan           1,746          108,454         0.96
 Oman                     1,009          104,129         2.09
 Egypt                       6,010         104,035         0.61
 United Arab Emirates 438     102,929         0.45
 Sweden                  5,892          97,532          5.79
 Guatemala            3,335          95,704          1.93
 Czech Republic    829             95,360          0.78
 Nepal                      578             94,253          0.21
 Japan                     1,632          88,474          0.13
 Mainland China    4,634         85,500          0.03
 Costa Rica            1,024         83,497          2.05
 Portugal                 2,050         82,534          1.99
 Belarus                  880            81,982          0.93
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.
Generated at 04:00 GMT.


