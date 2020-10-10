The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36.93 million, death toll at 1,067,766

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 10, 2020 19:28
 More than 36.93 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,067,766​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Only 2,925 new coronavirus cases, Health Ministry reports Saturday
Two die, 28 test positive for coronavirus in WIZO nursing home
Coronavirus: Trump advisor Chris Christie released from hospital
Police confiscate six Molotov cocktails in Isawiya, arrest three
Israel team earns first win in 8th section of Giro d’Italia bicycle race
US calls for complete denuclearization agreement with North Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/10/2020 05:02 PM
Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/10/2020 04:52 PM
Azerbaijan says France is not neutral in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/10/2020 04:35 PM
Turkey detains suspects over forest fire
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/10/2020 04:32 PM
Tel Aviv municipality to donate NIS 100K in food to fire evacuees
North Korea displays previously unseen intercontinental ballistic missile
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/10/2020 03:26 PM
No need for mandatory distance learning in schools, Poland's PM says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/10/2020 03:18 PM
Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive drone fired by Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/10/2020 02:24 PM
North Korean state TV broadcasts military parade in Pyongyang
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/10/2020 01:25 PM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases up 4,721 to 319,381 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/10/2020 01:23 PM
