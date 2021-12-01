The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai situation

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2021 21:48
The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said on Wednesday it has decided to suspend tournaments in China due to concerns over the safety of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai.
"I don't see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault," WTA Chief Executive Steve Simon said in a statement.
"Given the current state of affairs, I am also greatly concerned about the risks that all of our players and staff could face if we were to hold events in China in 2022."
Moderna could have Omicron booster ready in March, exec says
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 09:57 PM
Israel women's Judo team coach arrested for assaulting partner
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 07:28 PM
Israel's telecom companies request joint construction of cell towers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 06:59 PM
Iran accuses Israel of 'trumpeting lies to poison' nuclear talks
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 06:27 PM
Clashes over Iran-Afghanistan's 'border misunderstanding' ended
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 05:55 PM
Hundreds of Ugandan troops cross into Congo in anti-Islamist offensive
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 05:38 PM
Boat carrying Nigerian students capsizes, killing at least 29
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 05:16 PM
Lithuania mulls state of emergency on Polish border to stop migrants
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 03:56 PM
Erwin Koeman resigns as Beitar Jerusalem coach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 03:07 PM
Tom Nides to visit Yad Vashem for first time as US Ambassador
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 12:38 PM
Two residents of Tel Aviv and HaSharon arrested for producing drugs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 12:28 PM
Former Tel Aviv deputy mayor suspected of sexual offenses released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 12:15 PM
Jerusalem resident in his 70s accused of raping mentally-disabled woman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 11:35 AM
Open borders to Afghan asylum-seekers, UN refugee agency says
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 11:31 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 568 new cases, 115 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 10:08 AM
