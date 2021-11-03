The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Wu becomes first woman, person of color elected as Boston mayor

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 04:48
Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu became the first woman and person of color to be elected mayor of Boston, after her opponent, fellow Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, conceded defeat in Tuesday's election, according to local media reports.
Wu, a progressive Democrat who has a close relationship with Massachusetts US Senator Elizabeth Warren, campaigned on liberal policies such as policing reforms, rent control and a Green New Deal for Boston. Essaibi George, herself a woman of color, presented herself as the more moderate and pragmatic choice.
The city had elected only white men as mayor for nearly 200 years until Tuesday, though the current acting mayor, Kim Janey, who took over when former Mayor Marty Walsh joined the Biden administration, is a Black woman. 
