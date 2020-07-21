Xi tells Abbas that China supports the 'just demands of Palestine'

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and made it clear that China supports a two-state solution, Ynet reported on Tuesday morning.

"This is the right direction," Xi was quoted as saying by the Chinese news agency, Xinhua. The Chinese president also told Abbas that "China supports the just demands of Palestine. The country believes in dialogue and negotiations between the parties," he said."The international community must take a fair stand as an effort to promote peace," Xi added.